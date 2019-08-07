Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
More Obituaries for PANFILO DIMASCIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PANFILO N. "BENNY" DIMASCIO


1935 - 2019
PANFILO N. "BENNY" DIMASCIO Obituary
DiMASCIO, Panfilo N. "Benny" Of Foxborough, formerly of Westwood, August 7, 2019. Panfilo was born in Sulmona, Italy on May 29, 1935, son of the late Guerino and Drusiana (Federico) DiMascio. Beloved husband of Lillian (Jiustino) DiMascio for 60 years. Devoted father of Doreen St. Laurent and her husband Peter and Debbie McGrath and her husband Bill all of Foxborough, Michael DiMascio and his wife Lauren, and Tina DiMascio and her fiancé John Storrs all of Mansfield. Loving papa of Michael, Matthew, Pamela, Devon, Amber, Billy, and Mia. Brother of Julie Mascio and her husband Lino of Kingston, and Carmine DiMascio and his wife Susan of Westwood. Also survived by many loving neices nephews and relatives. Nephew of Maria DiPietro of Sulmona, Italy and her late husband Dominic, and Elda Federico of Boston and her late husband Americo. Member of IUOE Local 4, Medway. Benny operated heavy equipment all his life. Past co-owner of C. Jiustino Inc. Hyde Park. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., Friday, August 9th from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home on Saturday, August 10th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John Chrysostom Church at 10am. Relatives and friend kindly invited. Entombment St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Panfilo's memory to St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St., Foxborough, MA 02035, or , 209 W. Central St., Natick, MA 01760. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019
