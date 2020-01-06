Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
PANTELIS MICHALAKIS Obituary
MICHALAKIS, Pantelis Of Quincy, formerly of Charakas, Heraklion, Greece passed away on January 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Evodoxia (Stogiannis) Michalakis. Devoted father of Evanthia Bellanich and her husband David of Quincy and Georgia Chapman and her husband Bo of Halifax. Loving Papou of Eva, Cori, and Alex Chapman. He is survived by his nephew George Roukounakis of Cohasset. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, January 9th from 4-7pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, January 10th at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
