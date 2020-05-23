Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for PAOLA ROSSONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAOLA IDA MARCHI ROSSONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAOLA IDA MARCHI ROSSONI Obituary
ROSSONI, Paola Ida Marchi Age 90, of Lincoln, May 18, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our mother has played her last game of solitaire, and is now shopping at the big farm stand in the sky. She leaves behind one brother (Palmer Marchi of Rome, Italy), 4 children and their spouses (Peter and Gemma Rossoni of Beltsville, MD, Philip Rossoni and Christine O'Neill of Belmont, MA, Lucia and Tom Longnecker of Lincoln, MA, Bettina and Franz Blatter-Rossoni of Goldern, Switzerland), 9 grandchildren (Alex, Anja, and Luke Blatter, Danielle, Leonardo and Giovanni Rossoni, Nathan, James and Paul Longnecker). An interment with the community of Paola's family and loved ones is anticipated after the pandemic passes. In lieu of flowers, due to current restrictions, donations may be made in her name to any of her favorite charities: Food Project, Lincoln, MA, Walden Woods Project, Lincoln, MA, Audubon Society, or Trustees of Reservations, Massachusetts. For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAOLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -