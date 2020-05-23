|
ROSSONI, Paola Ida Marchi Age 90, of Lincoln, May 18, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our mother has played her last game of solitaire, and is now shopping at the big farm stand in the sky. She leaves behind one brother (Palmer Marchi of Rome, Italy), 4 children and their spouses (Peter and Gemma Rossoni of Beltsville, MD, Philip Rossoni and Christine O'Neill of Belmont, MA, Lucia and Tom Longnecker of Lincoln, MA, Bettina and Franz Blatter-Rossoni of Goldern, Switzerland), 9 grandchildren (Alex, Anja, and Luke Blatter, Danielle, Leonardo and Giovanni Rossoni, Nathan, James and Paul Longnecker). An interment with the community of Paola's family and loved ones is anticipated after the pandemic passes. In lieu of flowers, due to current restrictions, donations may be made in her name to any of her favorite charities: Food Project, Lincoln, MA, Walden Woods Project, Lincoln, MA, Audubon Society, or Trustees of Reservations, Massachusetts. For her full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020