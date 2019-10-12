|
|
PICCIONE, Paolo Of Westwood, 87, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (Giacobbe) Piccione. Devoted father of Sandra Laurenti of Westwood, Mary DiDonato of Dedham, and John Piccione of Westwood. Funeral George F. Doherty & Sons, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, October 18, 9:00 am. Funeral Mass St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham, 10 am. Visiting Hours Thursday, October 17, 3-8 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. gfdoherty.com 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019