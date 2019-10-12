Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
420 High St.
Dedham, MA
PAOLO PICCIONE Obituary
PICCIONE, Paolo Of Westwood, 87, October 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria (Giacobbe) Piccione. Devoted father of Sandra Laurenti of Westwood, Mary DiDonato of Dedham, and John Piccione of Westwood. Funeral George F. Doherty & Sons, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, October 18, 9:00 am. Funeral Mass St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham, 10 am. Visiting Hours Thursday, October 17, 3-8 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. gfdoherty.com 781-326-0500    
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
