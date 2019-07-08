FANNING OLSEN, Paritchehre "Pari" Passed away on Monday, July 2, 2019 at home. She was born in Tehran, Iran and resided in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The eldest daughter of a family of eight, Pari earned her BS in Nursing before coming to the US for her MA in Nursing and in 1960 marrying Thomas Fanning and raising 3 children in Arlington. Pari was a real go-getter and moved on from nursing to a successful real estate career before opening her own business, Pari's Gourmet in Winchester. In 1994, Pari married David Olsen and moved to the Kwajelein Atoll where she helped to start the University of the Marshall Islands. Upon returning to the US, Pari and David settled in Palm Beach Gardens, where she resided until her passing. Always the life of the party, Pari will be missed by her many friends and family members. She is survived by her husband David Olsen, her son Keith Fanning and his wife Lisa of Somerville, her daughter Kim Fanning of Roslindale, her son Kurt Fanning and his wife Tara of Arlington, her grandchildren Cole Fanning and Devon Fanning of Arlington, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Sunday, July 14th from 4 to 8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019