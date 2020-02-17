|
|
WILLARD, Parker Michael Sr. Age 69, of Dedham, Massachusetts, passed away on February 16, 2020, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Parker was best known for his witty personality, infatuation with anything with a motor and love for animals. Parker could often be found on the golf course early Saturday morning or detailing one of his cars. Parker was a man of deep compassion often reflecting on his beginnings as an orphan. This experience helped shape him into the humble, generous and resilient man his friends and family admired. He was the owner and President of Boston Lightning Rod Company and Willard Company. Parker took immense pride in building his legacy through his companies, alongside his father and son. Parker is survived by his adoring wife Nancy Willard of Dedham. He is also survived by his children Michael Willard and his fiancée Elizabeth Mosher, Parker Willard, Jr. and his wife Debra Willard, Katherine Willard and her loving partner Zachary Guiney, Brian Gary and his wife Annemarie Gary, Glen Gary, Jill Gary, and Jennifer Kelly. One of Parker's greatest joys in life was serving as "Papa" to his grandchildren. Parker was predeceased by his father Edmund Willard and his mother Eleanor Willard. Later in life, Parker had the honor of reconnecting with his biological family. He is now survived by his loving siblings, Donald Weston (deceased), Sharron Dusablon and her husband Edward Dusablon, Doug Weston and his wife Claire Weston, Ann Hallett and her husband Bob Hallett, Edmund Dusablon and his wife Cheryl Dusablon, and Michael Dusablon and his wife Barbara Dusablon. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home, Thursday, Feb. 20 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Missing Dogs Massachusetts, www.missingdogsmass.com/donate or , online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020