JOHNSON, Parker W. Loving Husband and Father, 45 On May 30, 2019, Parker Wells Johnson, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 45. He was born in Washington, DC on March 15, 1974. Parker grew up in Bethesda, MD, where he graduated from Good Counsel High School in Wheaton. He was an alumnus of the University of Arizona. He married Erin Elizabeth Smith of Bedford, MA, in 2011. They have two school age boys, Wells Parker and Emerson Lloyd. He loved cars and managed the Arlington Motorcars business in Virginia and later served as the general manager of Dibacco's Service Center in Beverly, MA. Parker loved sports and played football, hockey and lacrosse competitively in high school. He taught sailing in the summer in Sorrento, ME, and Duxbury, MA, as well as enjoyed skiing, golf, windsurfing and was an avid fishermen. He will be remembered as a real people person - an engaging, caring and funny husband, father and friend. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his brother, Oakley Tod Johnson, of San Francisco, CA; his mother, Frances Wells Johnson, and father, Lawrence Oakley Johnson, of Boca Grande, FL and Sorrento, ME, and a large extended family. Memorial Service arrangements will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a special fund established to help address some of the children's future needs. Donations can be made payable to: Johnson Family Support Fund, c/o Erin Johnson, Salem Five Bank 2202, 2 Bay Rd., South Hamilton, MA 01982 or via Venmo @johnsonfund.



