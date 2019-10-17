|
|
JACOBSEN, Paroohy (Getzoian) Of Wayland, died peacefully surrounded by her family on October 12, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Beirut, Lebanon on April 23, 1934, the daughter of the late Avedis Getzoian and Zaroohy (Yesegelian) Getzoian, both born in Marash, Turkey. She was the wife for 52 years of the late Alf I. Jacobsen, who died on January 13, 2012. Mother of Edgar K. Jacobsen and his wife Darlene, Dr. Lisa Jane Jacobsen and her husband Dr. Steven Schwaitzberg, and John E. Jacobsen and his wife Wendy. Grandmother of Danielle, Michael, Corey, Justin, Scott, Andrew, Christopher, Matthew, Kyle, Cameron and Kenzie. Great-grandmother of Natalie, Charlotte, Siena and Henry. Sister of Naomi Topalian, Merzia Cronin and the late Sarkis and Habib Getzoyan. She received her nursing degree at the American University of Beirut before coming to the United States. Mrs. Jacobsen went on to earn her BS and MS degrees in Nursing from Boston University. For many years, she taught classroom and clinical nursing at Boston University and Northeastern University. Most important to her was spending time and having meaningful conversations with her family. She enjoyed reading, gardening, knitting, watching the birds in her yard and being outdoors. Private family interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. A Memorial Service Celebrating her Life will be held on October 19, at 1pm, at First Parish Unitarian Universalist in Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friends of the Council on Aging in Wayland or the . Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 18, 2019