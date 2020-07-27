|
|
JANFAZA, Dr. Parviz Age 90, of Natick, MA, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Hebrew Senior Life/NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham, after a short illness. He was born March 29, 1930, in Tehran, Iran. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Fay Janfaza (Siegel), and his children David (Jackie), Andrew (Melissa) and Susan. He was the proud grandfather of Samantha and Aaron Janfaza; Rachel, Zachary, Noah and Rebecca Janfaza; and Max and Adam Poverman. He also leaves behind two brothers, Mehdi and Jahangir Janfaza, and was predeceased by siblings David Rosen, Joseph Hakim, Garchang Sandalisazan, Helen Etaat, Shalom Rosen and Naim Sand. A noted otolaryngologist, anatomist, and surgeon, Dr. Janfaza emigrated from Iran in 1957. He completed a surgical internship in Chicago prior to settling in Boston, where he completed a residency in otolaryngology at Boston City Hospital and became a fixture in the Boston medical community for five decades. He was a Staff Otolaryngologist at Boston City Hospital, an Associate Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine, a Clinical Instructor at BU School of Medicine, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Otology and Laryngology at Harvard Medical School, and an Associate Surgeon in the Department of Otolaryngology at Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary. He spent his entire career lecturing and teaching medical students and residents at Boston's finest teaching hospitals, where he was affectionately known as "Dr. J". Dr. Janfaza also had a keen eye and imagination, and continuously strived to improve the efficiency and efficacy of medical procedures. A lifelong inventor, he designed and created novel medical devices, often in his home workshop. He was awarded a patent for an endoscopic operating microscope in 1994. He also spent 15 years as primary editor of a textbook, Surgical Anatomy of the Head and Neck, which was published in 2001. Memorial contributions can be made to the Otolaryngology Resident Education Fund at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, attention Irene Hammer-McLaughlin, Development Office, 243 Charles St., Boston, MA, 02114 or Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford St., Natick, MA, 01760. A private burial service has taken place. Arrangements by brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020