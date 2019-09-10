|
|
CARBONE, Pasquale C. "Pat" Of Stoughton, formerly of East Boston, age 88, September 9. Husband of 66 years of Lillian C. (Jason) Carbone. Father of Patrice A. Giammarco and her husband Adam of Stoughton and the late Michael W. Carbone and Kristine M. Carbone. Son of the late Carmine and Caroline (Moretti) Carbone. Brother of Roseann Dasaro and her husband Frank of Everett, the late Jerry Carbone and his surviving wife Mary of Revere and the late Anna Carbone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON, on Friday at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Thursday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to the ., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019