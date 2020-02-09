Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
CALAUTTI, Pasquale Formerly of Arlington, passed away on February 8th. Son of the late Thomas and Maria (Letteri) Calautti. Brother of the late Dominic, Vincent, Peter, Rosa Bruzzese and Maria Galluzzo. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Wednesday at 9 am, with a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Agnes Church. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Pasquale to Chelsea Soldiers Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit devitofh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020
