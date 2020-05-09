|
DeVASTO, Pasquale "Pat" Of Gloucester, formerly of Belmont, Falmouth and Marco Island, FL. May 8th. Loving husband of the late Anna V. (Leccese) DeVasto. Loving father of Allen and his wife Ruth of Belmont, Robert and his wife Stephanie of Burlington and Susan and her husband Joseph DiSpena of Woburn. Cherished grandfather of Devin DeVasto of Woburn, Rebecca DeVasto of Medford, Alaina King and her husband Matthew of East Lyme, CT, Alyssa DeVasto of Burlington, Alexa Rousseau of Burlington, Jojo DiSpena and his wife Jaclyn of Andover, Christian DiSpena of Charlestown and Davio DiSpena of Melrose. Also adored by his ten great-grandchildren: Matthew and Kristia King, Ashley Davidson, Juliana and Zoey Cornetta, Ava, Veranique and Vivianna Rousseau, Travis and Avery DiSpena. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Pat to Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund at macovid19relieffund.org Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of WATERTOWN. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020