DeMARCO, Pasquale E. "Pat" Professor Emeritus for Wentworth Institute of Boston In Revere, on September 11, following a yearlong illness in the joyful presence of his God & his proud family. Beloved husband of 64 years to Jennie (Forti) DeMarco. Cherished father of Damian B. DeMarco & wife Mary of Revere, David DeMarco & wife Donna of Marlborough, MA, Daria Saia & husband Charles J. "Chuck" Saia of Londonderry, NH & Deirdre Damiano & husband Stephen Damiano of Revere. Devoted grandfather of Daria C. Saia of Derry, NH, Stephen Damiano, Jr. & wife Jacqueline of Revere, AnnMarie Censullo & husband Stephen of Londonderry, NH, Christopher Damiano of Revere, Salvatore C. Saia of Londonderry, NH, Nicholas D. DeMarco of Revere, Gina M. DeMarco of Manhattan, NY, & Sara J. DeMarco of Marlborough, MA. Dear brother to Marie Fowler & husband Joseph of Tampa Bay, FL & the late Joseph, Antonio & James V. DeMarco. Also lovingly survived by 2 great-grandchildren, Tresor & Gianna & many proud nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE, on Saturday, September 14th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10:00 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Friday (today), September 13th in the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of funeral home. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Longtime member of Revere Council K of C #179. A very special acknowledgement to the entire staff at Mennino Intensive Care Unit - B at Boston Medical Center. For not only their kind & exemplary skills they showered upon our "Papa Chuck", but for the almost magical peace of mind rendered to our entire family & extended family, all of you have earned the heartfelt title of "Angel". In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Mass Ave., Boston, MA 02118-2393. Make checks payable to Mennino Intensive Care Unit - B. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 13, 2019