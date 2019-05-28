Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Resources
More Obituaries for PASQUALE FRANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PASQUALE "PAT" FRANO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PASQUALE "PAT" FRANO Obituary
FRANO, Pasquale "Pat" Of Arlington, May 28. Beloved husband of the late Josephine N. (Mazzone) Frano. Devoted father Rosemarie Frano of Arlington, Maria Fenerty and her husband Michael of Westford and Pasquale Frano Jr., and his wife Jeanne of Woburn. Grandfather of Christopher and his wife Jeila Frano, Daniel and Kelly Fenerty. Brother of the late Teresa Puopolo of Canada. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Friday morning at 10:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church at 11:30. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting at the Funeral Home on Thursday 3:00 to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to: The , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit, devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now