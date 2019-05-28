|
FRANO, Pasquale "Pat" Of Arlington, May 28. Beloved husband of the late Josephine N. (Mazzone) Frano. Devoted father Rosemarie Frano of Arlington, Maria Fenerty and her husband Michael of Westford and Pasquale Frano Jr., and his wife Jeanne of Woburn. Grandfather of Christopher and his wife Jeila Frano, Daniel and Kelly Fenerty. Brother of the late Teresa Puopolo of Canada. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Friday morning at 10:30 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church at 11:30. Interment to follow Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visiting at the Funeral Home on Thursday 3:00 to 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's memory to: The , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit, devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019