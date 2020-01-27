Boston Globe Obituaries
GUZZETTI, Pasquale "Pat" Of Belmont, Jan. 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosemarie Guzzetti (Corso). Brother of Frances Ancona and her husband Joseph of St. Petersburg, FL. Brother-in-law of Antonina Warren and her late husband Paul of Waltham and Philip Corso of Pittsburg, PA. Uncle of Paul and his wife Jennifer, Andrew, Michelle and Kelly. Also survived by many grandnieces and nephews. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 9:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 212 Main Street, Watertown, at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CareGroup Parmenter Home Care & Hospice, Inc., 1 Arsenal Market Pl., Watertown, MA 02472. Late U. S. Army Veteran, Vietnam. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
