ALLOUISE, Pasquale J. "Pat" Age 96, of Revere, passed away on Friday, March 6 at home. Pat was born on June 24, 1923 in the North End of Boston to the late Joseph and Barbara Allouise. He was married to the late Emma (Yonker) Allouise, who predeceased him just over one year ago. Pat and Emma settled in Revere, raised a family, and were married for over 70 years. Pat was the devoted father of John Allouise and his wife Marie of Mississippi, Donna Allouise and Patricia Allouise, both of Revere, and Joseph Allouise and his wife Ruth of Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Nicole Surette and her husband Ronald of Saugus, Jacqui Allouise of New Hampshire, and Isabella Allouise of Beverly. Cherished great-grandfather of Tiffany and Alex Surette of Saugus. Dear brother of the late Catherine (Allouise) DeStefano and her late husband Salvatore of New Hampshire and the late Peter Allouise and his late wife Florence of Revere. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m., and a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony Church at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment in Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at www.heart.org/en or via mail to /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For guestbook, please visit
www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020