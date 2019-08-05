|
DANNA, Pasquale J. "Pat" Of Westwood, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 3, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Anna (Jiustino) for over 55 years. Loving father of Maryann Davey and her husband John of Canton, Patricia Danna of Westwood, James Danna of Norwood, and Robert Danna and his wife Sarah of Canton. Devoted brother of Grace Federico of Northborough, and the late Anna, Vincenzo, Sebastian, Domenica, Benedetto, Salvatore, Josephine, and Mary. Proud grandfather of Maria, Michael, Thomas, Anthony, Livia, and Lyla. He is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, and relatives. Pat was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War where he served as a hospital corpsman. He was a graduate of Northeastern University. He worked for the Air Force Audit Agency at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, MA for over 33 years and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He was a great friend to all who met him and enjoyed bowling, bocce, spending time with his family and friends, and loved to go dancing with his beloved wife. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, August 8 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 420 High St., Dedham at 10 AM. Visiting Hours at the funeral home Wednesday, August 7 from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will be in New Westwood Cemetery, Westwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019