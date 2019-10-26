|
|
MANCINI, Pasquale "Pat" Passed away on October 23, 2019, in Clearwater, Florida (formerly of Arlington, Massachusetts) surrounded by his loving family. Pat was a Korean War veteran and was a very proud air craft mechanic in the Air Force. He retired as MSGT with United States Air Force 102nd Fighting Wing in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He continued on after his Air Force retirement to work and retire as a tool and dye maker at Polaroid. Pat was a member of the Mosquito Association, enjoyed gardening and reading Tom Clancy as well as Clive Cussler novels. Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas of Burlington. He is survived by his beloved wife, Violet (Binari); loving daughter, Liza of Clearwater; his brother, Alfred of Billerica; his two retired adopted greyhounds, Chloe and Cole; many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visiting Hours: A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10am. An interment with military honors will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery on October 30, 2019 at 1:30pm. Please visit MossFeasterDunedin.com for more information. Moss Feaster Funeral Home Dunedin Chapel
View the online memorial for Pasquale "Pat" MANCINI
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019