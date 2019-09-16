Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
PASQUALE MUSTO

PASQUALE MUSTO Obituary
MUSTO, Pasquale Of Dedham, September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolina (Lembo) Musto. Devoted father of Carmine Musto and his wife Rosanna of Dedham and Antonio Musto and his wife Cynthia of Readsboro, VT. Grandfather of Daniella Romano and her husband Jerry of Dedham, Carla Carvalho and her husband Michael of Dedham, Melissa Dellemonache and her husband Mauro of Walpole, Antonio Musto and his wife Jenna of Norwood, and Sergio Musto of Lowell. Great-grandfather of Gia, Gennaro, and Adelina Romano, Anthony and Dante Carvalho, and Gino and Stella Dellemonache. Son of the late Carmine and Michelina (Pisano) Musto. Brother of Ida Petrillo of Foxboro, Maria Sabatino of Readville, Domenico Musto of Italy, Antonio Musto of Italy, and the late Beniamino Musto, Luisella Reda, and Rosina Polcari. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Friday, Sept. 20 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Entombment in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
