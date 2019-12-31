|
|
CIVETTI, Pasquale N. "Pat" Lifetime Newton resident, Dec. 30, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Petrucelli) Civetti. Their story was one of love at first sight. Devoted father of Anne Civetta of Watertown and Nikki Civetti of Newton. Dear brother of Mary Lambert of Newton and the late John, Louis, Lawrence, Joseph, and Secundine (Sy) Civetti. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 3-7pm and again Monday morning at 11am before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020