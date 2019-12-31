Boston Globe Obituaries
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington St.
Newton, MA
PASQUALE N. "PAT" CIVETTI

PASQUALE N. "PAT" CIVETTI Obituary
CIVETTI, Pasquale N. "Pat" Lifetime Newton resident, Dec. 30, 2019, age 94. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (Petrucelli) Civetti. Their story was one of love at first sight. Devoted father of Anne Civetta of Watertown and Nikki Civetti of Newton. Dear brother of Mary Lambert of Newton and the late John, Louis, Lawrence, Joseph, and Secundine (Sy) Civetti. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., NEWTON on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 3-7pm and again Monday morning at 11am before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 2, 2020
