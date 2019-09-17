Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Francis of Assisi Church
856 Washington St.
Braintree, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
856 Washington St.
Braintree, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery and Masoleum
44c, 175 Broadway St.
Malden, MA
View Map
PASQUALE "PATSY" PANSA


October 29, 1921 - 2019
PASQUALE "PATSY" PANSA Obituary
PANSA, Pasquale "Patsy" Of Braintree, formerly of the North End. A Carabinieri of Italy, Military Police, died peacefully in his home in Braintree on September 16, 2019. He was a laborer for the Laborer's Union #22 in Boston, later in Malden, MA. Pasquale loved to garden and enjoyed growing tomatoes and grapes, and in using the grapes to make flavored wines. He very much enjoyed entertaining his family and friends. He was the beloved husband of Giuseppina (Susi) Pansa. He was the devoted father of Emanuel and his wife, Debra, of Braintree and Michael and his wife Dulia, of Randolph. He was the loving grandfather of Matthew, Nathan, Michelle, and Anthony. He is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Chapels, in BRAINTREE, at 516 Washington St. on Thursday, September 19, from 4 to 8 PM. Services will be at 9 AM on Friday, September 20th, from 9 to 9:45 AM, going in procession to a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington St., Braintree, MA. Burial will follow at 12 noon at the Holy Cross Cemetery and Masoleum 44c, 175 Broadway St., Malden, MA. Mortimer N Peck Funeral Chapels Inc 781-843-0890

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
