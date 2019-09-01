|
|
RUOCCO, Pasquale "Pat" Of Falmouth, formerly of Boston's North End, August 30th. Beloved husband of the late Marie C. (DeFazio) Ruocco. Devoted father of Angela O'Donnell and her husband Peter of East Falmouth, Frank Ruocco of Falmouth, Joseph Ruocco and his wife Cheryl of Saugus, Patrice Trodella and David Porter of Woburn. Loving grandfather of Michael and his wife Leigh, Joanne and her husband Anderson, Toni-Ann and her husband Harry, Mark, Joie-Ann and her husband Santo, and Mariana. Loving great-grandfather of Robert and Francesca. Brother of the late Sam, Joe, Mary and Americo Rocco, Carmella Grassia, and Ursula Rocco Pino. Dear brother-in-law of Frances "Honey" DeFazio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, September 4th, 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are also respectfully invited to meet at church for a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 167 E. Falmouth Hwy., East Falmouth, MA 02536, Thursday, September 5th, at 11 AM, entombment will follow at the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pat's name to West End House Camp, 105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134. Late US Army veteran, WWII. Late proprietor, Pat's Pushcart Restaurant. To leave a message of condolence visit www.delloruso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019