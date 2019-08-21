Boston Globe Obituaries
Bartlett Funeral Home
338 Court St
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-3456
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity
1 Kent St.
Scituate, MA
View Map
1952 - 2019
HIGGINS, Patrice Patrice (O'Donnell) Higgins, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 17, 2019. She was born December, 13, 1952 to J. Louise and William J. O'Donnell Sr. She graduated from St. Columbkille in Brighton and attended Boston Business School. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Philip Higgins, her son Philip and his wife Sabrina of Norwell, MA and her grandchildren, Teresa, Kaila and Patrick Higgins. She is also survived by her brother Brian O'Donnell, her godson Sean and nieces and nephews. Patrice was preceded in death by her brothers, William Jr., Robert, Richard, James and her sister Nancy O'Donnell. She was also preceded in death by her infant nephew, Robert Jr. Patrice grew up in Brighton and Scituate, MA. She and Philip later retired to Dennis, MA, where she loved to walk to the beach and spend time with her family and grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10 am at St. Mary of the Nativity, 1 Kent St., Scituate, MA 02066. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, PLYMOUTH, MA 02360. Bartlett Funeral Home 338 Court Street Plymouth, MA 02360

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2019
