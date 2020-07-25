|
|
DONNELLY, Patricia A. "Pam" (Murphy). Of Ashland, formerly of Framingham and Brookline, on July 23, 2020. Loving mother of Kerry Chevalier of Maine, formerly of Framingham and Jen "Jenny" Gareau of Grafton, formerly of Framingham. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Agnes H. Murphy. Former wife and friend of Walter F. Donnelly, Deputy Fire Chief, Brookline Fire Dept. (ret.). Dear sister of Richard J. "Ricky" Murphy and his wife Anne of Walpole and Mary Baker of Roslindale. Cherished nana of Brittany, Jackie, MacKenzie, Chloe and Corrie and adored great-nana of Ava, Jeremy, James, Joseph, Ariella, Avery, Elizabeth and Oliva. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, on Monday from 4:00 – 8:00. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 11:00 in St. Lawrence Church, Chestnut Hill. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained at both the funeral home and church.) Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Retired Dental Hygienist for Dr. Gerald Udler Pediatric Dentistry in Chestnut Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020