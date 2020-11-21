AUSTIN, Patricia A. "Chachee" (Jones) Of South Yarmouth and Naples, FL, formerly of Winthrop and Melrose, passed away on November 18, 2020. Patricia was the beloved wife of Robert C. Austin and devoted mother of Joanne Austin of Malden. Born in Winthrop, she was the cherished daughter of the late Thomas A. and Margaret M. (Flannery) Jones. Patricia was the dear sister of Thomas Jones and his wife Martha of Virginia Beach, VA, and Margaret "Peggy" Herbert and her late husband Daniel of Winthrop. Chachee (as she was affectionately known) had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved her dearly. Patricia worked for many years at the United Airlines Red Carpet Club at Logan Airport, a job she truly loved and a treasure trove of wonderful friends and memories. She touched the lives of many people and will be missed by all that knew her. Keep howling at the moon!! Her Funeral Mass will be held in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop on Monday, November 23 at 10AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Please go directly to church. Interment will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or to a charity of your choice
. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. To sign her guestbook, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909