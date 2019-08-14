Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
PATRICIA BARNARD
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:30 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
PATRICIA A. BARNARD


1972 - 2019
PATRICIA A. BARNARD Obituary
BARNARD, Patricia A. Of Somerville, August 11, 2019. Beloved partner of Everett J. Cameron Sr. Loving mother of Everett J. Cameron Jr. Cherished daughter of Maryann "Dee Dee" Barnard. Dear Sister of Michelle Barnard. Visiting Hours will be held for Patricia, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Sunday afternoon 3:00 - 6:30, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 6:30. Relatives and friends invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the , 30 East 33rd St. NY, NY 10016 or to the Massachusetts Humane Society, P.O. Box 850177, Braintree, MA 02185-0177, [email protected] For more information please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019
