Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BRENNICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (GRAY) BRENNICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (GRAY) BRENNICK Obituary
BRENNICK, Patricia A. (Gray) Of Saugus, formerly of Somerville, May 1. Beloved wife of Robert J. Brennick. Loving mother of Robert Brennick, Jr. of CA, Joseph Brennick of Saugus, Patricia Allen of Saugus, Lisa Brennan of FL & the late Deborah Brennick. Dear sister of John Gray, Gertrude Lavigne, Joseph Gray & Frank Gray. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at stjude.org Due to the present health crisis, Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -