BRENNICK, Patricia A. (Gray) Of Saugus, formerly of Somerville, May 1. Beloved wife of Robert J. Brennick. Loving mother of Robert Brennick, Jr. of CA, Joseph Brennick of Saugus, Patricia Allen of Saugus, Lisa Brennan of FL & the late Deborah Brennick. Dear sister of John Gray, Gertrude Lavigne, Joseph Gray & Frank Gray. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to at stjude.org Due to the present health crisis, Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. For condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020