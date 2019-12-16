Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus , MA
PATRICIA A. (MELLO) BUCY

PATRICIA A. (MELLO) BUCY Obituary
BUCY, Patricia A. (Mello) Of Saugus, age 74, December 16. Wife of the late Donald Bucy. Former wife of the late Joseph Arruda. Loving mother of Michelle DeVoe & her husband Darryl, Edward Arruda & his girlfriend Souksan Heuangvilay. Beloved grandmother of Mia DeVoe. Dear sister of Linda Gay & her husband Dan. Retired Licensed Practical Nurse. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. For directions & condolences, BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
