BUCY, Patricia A. (Mello) Of Saugus, age 74, December 16. Wife of the late Donald Bucy. Former wife of the late Joseph Arruda. Loving mother of Michelle DeVoe & her husband Darryl, Edward Arruda & his girlfriend Souksan Heuangvilay. Beloved grandmother of Mia DeVoe. Dear sister of Linda Gay & her husband Dan. Retired Licensed Practical Nurse. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10 a.m. For directions & condolences, BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019