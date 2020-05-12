Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BUONAROSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. "Pat" (AYER) BUONAROSA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. "Pat" (AYER) BUONAROSA Obituary
BUONAROSA, Patricia A. "Pat" (Ayer) Of Reading. Beloved wife of Emilio Buonarosa, Sr. Loving mother of Emilio, Jr., Gary and Debra, all of Reading, and the late William Buonarosa. Sister of the late Nancy Case. Loving grandmother of Mia and the late Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Due to the current restrictions in place, burial and Services are being privately held. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING.

www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -