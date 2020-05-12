|
BUONAROSA, Patricia A. "Pat" (Ayer) Of Reading. Beloved wife of Emilio Buonarosa, Sr. Loving mother of Emilio, Jr., Gary and Debra, all of Reading, and the late William Buonarosa. Sister of the late Nancy Case. Loving grandmother of Mia and the late Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's name to the , 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Due to the current restrictions in place, burial and Services are being privately held. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING.
