CONWAY, Patricia A. (Vacca) July 4th, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Conway. Devoted mother of Michael Ball and wife Kathleen of Malden, and Judi Lombardi and husband Eric of Malden, cherished sister of Frank Vacca of FL and Eleanor Ahearn of Marshfield. Proud grandmother of Alexandra, Felicia, and David Lombardi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Weir – MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed, July 8th, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery. Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tues., July 7th from 4 – 8 PM. Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020