Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA CONWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (VACCA) CONWAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (VACCA) CONWAY Obituary
CONWAY, Patricia A. (Vacca) July 4th, of Malden. Beloved wife of the late Frank H. Conway. Devoted mother of Michael Ball and wife Kathleen of Malden, and Judi Lombardi and husband Eric of Malden, cherished sister of Frank Vacca of FL and Eleanor Ahearn of Marshfield. Proud grandmother of Alexandra, Felicia, and David Lombardi. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Weir – MacCuish Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN on Wed, July 8th, at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Dale Cemetery. Malden. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tues., July 7th from 4 – 8 PM. Donations in Patricia's memory may be made to: , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -