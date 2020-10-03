COYLE, Patricia A. (Daly) Of Chelmsford, formerly of Walpole, October 1, 2020, age 78. Former wife of the late Francis X. Coyle. Loving mother of Kimberly P. Chouinard and her husband, Matthew, of Dunstable, Kelly P. Cote of North Chelmsford, and Kristen E. Costa and her husband, Phillip, of Chelmsford. Cherished Nana of Nicholas Costa, Mitchell Costa both of Chelmsford, Andrea Cote, Benjamin Cote, Samuel Cote, all of North Chelmsford, and Matthew Chouinard of Dunstable. Sister of Diane Batchelder and her fiancé, John O'Toole, of Franklin, the late Peter F. Daly, Jr. and his surviving wife, Martha, of Walpole, and the late Daniel Daly. Longtime close and important friend to the late Joe O'Connell and family of Billerica. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Pat's Life Celebration on Thursday, October 8, 2020 between the hours of 9 and 11 AM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. As a result of the ongoing health crisis and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Pat's family has decided that her Funeral Service will be limited to family members with the Burial to take place in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or at www.alz.org
Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com