Cartmell-Davis Funeral & Cremation Service
150 Court Street
Plymouth, MA 02360
(508) 746-2162
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
86 Court St.
Plymouth, MA
View Map
PATRICIA A. DELBOS

PATRICIA A. DELBOS Obituary
DELBOS, Patricia A. Age 79 years, of Plymouth. Loving wife of Leslie "Lee" Delbos. Mother of André Delbos and his wife Kathleen of Bluffton, SC, Brendan Delbos and his wife Rachel of Williamsburg, VA, Jeremy Delbos of Jacksonville, NC and Dr. Stephan Delbos and his wife Amy of Prague, Czech Republic. Grandmother of Lilah, Rebecca, Theodore and Julian. Sister of Alice Butler of Martha's Vineyard and the late Richard Ryan, Mary Belsito and Kathryn DeTurk. Her funeral will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Church, 86 Court St., Plymouth at 10:00AM. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Plymouth. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saint Peter's Building Fund. Arrangements are by Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, PLYMOUTH, MA. For more information, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019
