George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Genoa Church
179 Summer St.
Somerville, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Genoa Church
179 Summer St.
Somerville, MA
View Map
PATRICIA A. DELL'ANNO Obituary
DELL'ANNO, Patricia A. Of Somerville, November 7, 2019. Cherished wife of Anthony J. Dell'Anno. Beloved mother of Christine Morin and her husband David, Cherie Dell'Anno and her partner Cindy Harrington, Shawn Dell'Anno and his wife Tina, Kara Clark and her husband Michael and Stacey Laganas and her husband Chris. Sister of Susan Barclay. Devoted Grammy of Anthony, Aaron, Samantha, Joseph, Matthew, Kayla, Emily, Jason, Carissa, Elayna, Elisabeth and Nikolas. Patricia will always be lovingly remembered for her excitement for life, her dedication to family and her never ending sense of adventure. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours will be held in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 179 Summer St., Somerville, Tuesday morning from 9-11am followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com.
