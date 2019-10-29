|
DESIDERIO, Patricia A. (Garadozzi) Of Malden, Oct. 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Saverio "Gary" & Ida "Edie" (Gaeta) Garadozzi. Beloved mother of John Desiderio, Jr. & his wife Judith of Haverhill, Carol Ann Desiderio & her partner Kevin Linehan of Malden, & Mark Desiderio & his wife Sarah of Chester, NH. Loving sister of Ricci Tarlowski & her husband Joseph of Tewksbury, & Gary Garadozzi of Everett. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Lynn Desiderio & her fiancé Zachary Whitney, Jenna Desiderio, David Desiderio, Megan Gonzalez & her husband Jesse, & Alexa Rae Desiderio. Dear aunt of Nicole Tarlowski, Gary Garadozzi, Jr., Anthony Garadozzi & his wife Laura, Samantha Garadozzi, & Jessica Casaletto & her husband Nick. Visiting Hours will be held at the A.J Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN on Friday, Nov. 1st from 3-7pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patti's memory may be made to the 280 Club at Salem Towers, 280 Salem St., Malden, MA 02148. At the family's request, attendants are asked to wear a color other than black that represents happiness to them in celebration of Patti's life. For directions & guestbook, spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 30, 2019