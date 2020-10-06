DOYLE, Patricia A. "Pat" (Cox) Of Peabody, at 76 years, passed away on October 3rd after a brief, but courageous and valiant fight with ovarian cancer. Pat leaves her husband, retired Revere Fire Department Lt. James "Jim" Doyle after 57 years of marriage. She grew up as a child in Boston and then moved to the "country" Brockton in the 1950's. Pat and Jim met on a blind date while she was attending nursing school in Brockton and Jim was stationed in Newport, Rhode Island with the U.S. Navy. They have been inseparable ever since. She was a devoting and loving mother to her daughter, Nancy and her son James "Jimmy," Jr. of Revere. She leaves her wonderful sister Nancy (Cronin) Briggs, of Venice, Florida, her brother Joseph Cox and dear sister-in-law Ann of Wareham. She loved and never missed a birthday or event for her nieces or nephews: school teacher Ann (Cronin) Gordon and her husband Scott of Whitman; Kate (Cronin) Buhagiar and her husband Gregory of Pacifica, California; Laura Shepard and her husband James of Ohio; Iraq War Veteran and firefighter, Joseph Cox of Brewster; Afghanistan, Iraq War Veteran and police officer, Thomas Cox and his wife Danielle of Maryland; Iraq and Afghanistan War Veteran and police officer Shawn and his wife Melissa of Wareham. She also leaves many great-nieces and nephews. Pat leaves her best friend for over 56 years, Jean Mascola and her husband Bob, Jean's children; Kathy DiFraia and her wife Kathy Brunell; Kris Bellino and her husband John; and David DiFraia. Pat also leaves her lifetime nursing friends from Winthrop; Jane Sterling, Nancy Kinsella, Miriam Foley, June Briggs, Susan Briggs, and Barbara Blaikie, in which she enjoyed many shopping excursions. In lieu of flowers, Pat would like you to practice self-care in these stressful times. Go shopping, take a walk, or have a glass of wine and take care of yourself and your precious family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thurs., 3-6 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden (please meet at the gate). Adhering to the regulations of the state and CDC guidelines, face coverings and proper social distancing will be required. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com