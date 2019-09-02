|
|
DUPLIN, Patricia A. (Mayberry) Of Winthrop, passed away at home on August 31, 2019. She was 81 years old. She was the wife of the late John E. "Jack" Duplin. Born in Lewiston, ME, she was the cherished daughter of the late Melvin G. and Elizabeth (Roy) Mayberry. Devoted mother of Geraldine E. "Gerry" Butters of Winthrop, John E. Duplin and his wife Danielle of Melrose and Ralph J. Duplin and his wife Susan of Winthrop. Dear sister of Antoinette "Toni" McKeough of Bermuda Dunes, CA, Elizabeth Conway of South Yarmouth, Pauline McLaughlin of Winthrop, Juliette "JoJo" Kelly of Pawtucket, RI, Nancy McDonald of Fairhaven, MA, and the late Melvin G. Mayberry, Jr. of Pasadena, CA and Peter Mayberry of Palm Springs, CA. She is also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, September 6, at 10:30am. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-8pm. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019