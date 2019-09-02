Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA DUPLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (MAYBERRY) DUPLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (MAYBERRY) DUPLIN Obituary
DUPLIN, Patricia A. (Mayberry) Of Winthrop, passed away at home on August 31, 2019. She was 81 years old. She was the wife of the late John E. "Jack" Duplin. Born in Lewiston, ME, she was the cherished daughter of the late Melvin G. and Elizabeth (Roy) Mayberry. Devoted mother of Geraldine E. "Gerry" Butters of Winthrop, John E. Duplin and his wife Danielle of Melrose and Ralph J. Duplin and his wife Susan of Winthrop. Dear sister of Antoinette "Toni" McKeough of Bermuda Dunes, CA, Elizabeth Conway of South Yarmouth, Pauline McLaughlin of Winthrop, Juliette "JoJo" Kelly of Pawtucket, RI, Nancy McDonald of Fairhaven, MA, and the late Melvin G. Mayberry, Jr. of Pasadena, CA and Peter Mayberry of Palm Springs, CA. She is also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, September 6, at 10:30am. A Funeral Mass will follow in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday, from 4-8pm. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at www.mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now