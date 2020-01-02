Boston Globe Obituaries
PATRICIA A. (ROWAN) FLANAGAN

FLANAGAN, Patricia A. (Rowan) Age 86, of Cambridge, formerly of Braintree and Dorchester, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Neville Center at Fresh Pond.

Patricia was born in Dorchester to the late Michael and Bridget "Anne" (O'Hara) Rowan. She was raised and educated in Dorchester. Patsy was a graduate of Gate of Heaven High School and went on to attend Boston Business School where she completed her secretarial training.

She had lived in Cambridge for the past nine years, previously in Braintree for over forty years.

Patricia was employed as an administrative assistant at the Department of Labor for twenty years and had been retired since 2000.

As a young mother, she enjoyed volunteering at Saint Francis of Assisi School in Braintree.

A woman of faith, Patricia was a longtime, active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. Along with her late husband, she was a daily communicant, volunteered with the Long Island Shelter Group for many years, and also worked on the church bulletin.

Patsy had a love of poetry, music, and art. She enjoyed listening to the Boston Symphony Orchestra and was a patron of the Museum of Fine Arts.

Beloved wife of the late David W. Flanagan.

Devoted mother of Anne E. Flanagan Fitzsimons of Dublin, Ireland and Maura M. Flanagan of Bethesda, MD.

Loving grandmother of Pamela E. Fitzsimons.

One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Kathleen Rowan, Elaine Rowan, both of Dorchester, and was predeceased by William Rowan, Paul Rowan, Maureen Rowan, and John Rowan.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, Friday, January 10, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. At the request of the family, Visiting Hours have been omitted.

For those who wish, donations in Patricia's memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
