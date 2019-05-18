Boston Globe Obituaries
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
FOSTER-CONNOLLY, Patricia A. Of Belmont, May 17, 2019. Daughter of the late Francis and Jean Connolly. Survived by her husband Martin C. Foster, her children Kate C. Foster and her husband Joseph Shannon, Kris C. Foster and her husband Stephen Troiano, her grandchildren Maureen, Grady and Aidan, all of Belmont, and her brother William Connolly of Gowanda, NY. Visiting Hours will be held in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday, May 23, from 4-7PM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130 mspca.org Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
