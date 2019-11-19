|
FRANCIS, Patricia A. "Pat" (Hargadon) Of Canton, passed away November 18th, peacefully at home. She was the beloved daughter of the late Ann (Cassarino) and Lawrence Hargadon. Mother of Matthew M. Francis of Marshfield. Sister of Ann Marie Lawrence of Plainville, Veronica Hargadon and her husband Otto Pozzo of Maui, HI and Lawrence Hargadon, Jr. of Saint Petersberg, FL. Aunt and Godmother of Allyson Lawrence Lang and her husband Nic of Lyman, ME and Dennis Lawrence of Framingham. Great-Aunt "GAPPY" of Adyn Lawrence. Godmother of Alexis Lovett of Navarre, FL and close friend of the Gundersen and Mahan families. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton Saturday morning at 10am. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to "Our Neighbor's in Need" c/o St. Gerard Majella Church Canton, 1860 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019