Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gerard Majella Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. "PAT" (HARGADON) FRANCIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. "PAT" (HARGADON) FRANCIS Obituary
FRANCIS, Patricia A. "Pat" (Hargadon) Of Canton, passed away November 18th, peacefully at home. She was the beloved daughter of the late Ann (Cassarino) and Lawrence Hargadon. Mother of Matthew M. Francis of Marshfield. Sister of Ann Marie Lawrence of Plainville, Veronica Hargadon and her husband Otto Pozzo of Maui, HI and Lawrence Hargadon, Jr. of Saint Petersberg, FL. Aunt and Godmother of Allyson Lawrence Lang and her husband Nic of Lyman, ME and Dennis Lawrence of Framingham. Great-Aunt "GAPPY" of Adyn Lawrence. Godmother of Alexis Lovett of Navarre, FL and close friend of the Gundersen and Mahan families. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton Saturday morning at 10am. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to "Our Neighbor's in Need" c/o St. Gerard Majella Church Canton, 1860 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -