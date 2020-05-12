Boston Globe Obituaries
|
PATRICIA A. (CANTALUPO) GAETA

PATRICIA A. (CANTALUPO) GAETA Obituary
GAETA, Patricia A. (Cantalupo) Of Revere, on May 10, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Alfred and Laura (Capodilupo) Cantalupo. Devoted mother of Paul Gaeta of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Paul Gaeta, Jr. and his mother Michelle Hines. Loving stepsister of Maryann Murphy and her husband Donald of Waltham. Dearest cousin of Carol Meriano and her husband Anthony of Revere, Stephen Capodilupo of the North End, and the late Louis " Fudgy" Capodilupo, Jr. Patty was a graduate of RHS class of 1965, she worked many years as a constable, and operated her own hair salon. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on social gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and friends are encouraged to leave a message or share a memory in the online guestbook at www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
