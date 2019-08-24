Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for PATRICIA GALASSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (BRINSKO) GALASSO

PATRICIA A. (BRINSKO) GALASSO Obituary
GALASSO, Patricia A. (Brinsko) Of Medford, August 22. Beloved wife of Robert A. Galasso. Loving mother of Amy E. Keohane and her husband Jarred, and Andrea C. Cole and her husband Michael, all of Saugus. Dear sister of John Brinsko of Lowellville, OH. Devoted daughter of the late John and Laura (Rapone) Brinsko. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, August 28th, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High Street, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
