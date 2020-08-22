|
GAYNOR, Patricia A. (LaCroix) Of Norwell, formerly of Brockton, died August 19, 2020. She was 88. Patricia graduated from the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse in the Brockton area for over 50 years with unparalleled devotion to her patients. She was a recipient of the prestigious Dr. Weiner award at the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing for the top nurse in the class. She was dedicated to improving the lives of others, whether they be young or old, rich or poor, sick or on the mend. She enjoyed painting, decorating, shopping and spending time with her grandkids. Patricia was a caretaker to her core and was happiest when surrounded by those she loved. Patsy was there for relatives, friends or any other people down on their luck. It would be impossible to tally the number of people she assisted, mentored or saved. All along the way, she had an incredible sense of humor. Beloved wife of the late Gerald J. Gaynor. Devoted mother of Roderick Gaynor of Lakeville, Patrice Shields and her husband Tom of Norwell and mother-in-law of Lynette Gaynor of Lakeville. Cherished Nee of 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Loving sister of the late Joseph LaCroix, Teresa Santry and William LaCroix. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services for Patricia will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, Corporate Headquarters, 19 Court Street, 2nd Floor, Taunton, MA 02780. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Patricia's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 23, 2020