GLANCY, Patricia A. (Whalen) Of Needham, on Nov. 18, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Francis T. Glancy. Devoted mother of Francis T., Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Pembroke, Virginia G. Crosby and her husband Alan of Sudbury, John P. and his wife Susan of Walpole and the late Bartholomew J. Glancy. Delighted grandmother of Amy E., Michael F. and Patrick B. Crosby, Sarah Herchenroether, Matthew D. Glancy, Ian F. and Bartholomew C. Glancy. Sister of the late Virginia Besse, Thomas Whalen and Mary Whalen. Services and interment will be private, on Sat., Nov. 23, and have been entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to The Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. Graduate of Emmanuel College, class of 1949. To share a memory of Patricia, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019