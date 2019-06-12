Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market Street
Brighton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA GREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (TIMMINS) GREW

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA A. (TIMMINS) GREW Obituary
GREW, Patricia A. (Timmins) In Watertown, formerly of Brighton, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of James S. Grew. Devoted mother of Michelle and Danny both of Watertown and Katie of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Brooke, Anthony and Brendan. Sister of Thomas J. Timmins, III of Dedham, James Timmins of Newton and Paula Fitzgerald of Brighton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, June 18th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Monday, June 17th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Grew may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions or guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now