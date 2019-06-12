|
|
GREW, Patricia A. (Timmins) In Watertown, formerly of Brighton, June 10, 2019. Beloved wife of James S. Grew. Devoted mother of Michelle and Danny both of Watertown and Katie of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Brooke, Anthony and Brendan. Sister of Thomas J. Timmins, III of Dedham, James Timmins of Newton and Paula Fitzgerald of Brighton. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Tuesday, June 18th at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours, Monday, June 17th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Grew may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Home Handicapped Accessible. For directions or guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019