HANLEY, Patricia A. (Fenlon) Of Waltham, formerly of Brighton, Newton and Weymouth, February 21, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas F. Hanley, Jr. Mother of Paula Giovinazzo (Michael McCarthy) of Waltham, Donna Gakopoulos (Kristos) of Athens, Greece, Patricia Dine of Newton, Jay Cocuzzo of FL and Marion Schmidlein (James), all of Waltham. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her former husband, Daniel Cocuzzo, her brother, John "Jack" Fenlon and her son-in-law, Joseph Giovinazzo. Family and friends will honor and remember Patricia's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, February 24th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne will be held at a later date. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020