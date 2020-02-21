Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Massachusetts National Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HANLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (FENLON) HANLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (FENLON) HANLEY Obituary
HANLEY, Patricia A. (Fenlon) Of Waltham, formerly of Brighton, Newton and Weymouth, February 21, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas F. Hanley, Jr. Mother of Paula Giovinazzo (Michael McCarthy) of Waltham, Donna Gakopoulos (Kristos) of Athens, Greece, Patricia Dine of Newton, Jay Cocuzzo of FL and Marion Schmidlein (James), all of Waltham. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Patricia was predeceased by her former husband, Daniel Cocuzzo, her brother, John "Jack" Fenlon and her son-in-law, Joseph Giovinazzo. Family and friends will honor and remember Patricia's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Monday, February 24th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne will be held at a later date. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -