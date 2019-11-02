Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HARLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. "PAT" (MOTTLA) HARLAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. "PAT" (MOTTLA) HARLAN Obituary
HARLAN, Patricia A. "Pat" (Mottla) Age 81, of Wayland, died peacefully on October 31, 2019 following a long illness. Devoted wife for 56 years of Raymond B. Harlan of Wayland. Loving mother of Christine DiBona and her husband David of Wayland and Jonathan B. Harlan and his wife Sabrina of Woonsocket, RI. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Alexander DiBona of Wayland and Quinn and Charity Harlan of Woonsocket, RI. Brother of Peter Mottla and his wife Lorraine of Pocasset, formerly of Wayland. Aunt of Nicole and Christopher Mottla. Visitations on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 am for her Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Pat's memory be sent to Good Shepherd Parish, church office, 99 Main St., Wayland, MA 01778 to support the Boston Sock Exchange. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -