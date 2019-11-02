|
|
HARLAN, Patricia A. "Pat" (Mottla) Age 81, of Wayland, died peacefully on October 31, 2019 following a long illness. Devoted wife for 56 years of Raymond B. Harlan of Wayland. Loving mother of Christine DiBona and her husband David of Wayland and Jonathan B. Harlan and his wife Sabrina of Woonsocket, RI. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Alexander DiBona of Wayland and Quinn and Charity Harlan of Woonsocket, RI. Brother of Peter Mottla and his wife Lorraine of Pocasset, formerly of Wayland. Aunt of Nicole and Christopher Mottla. Visitations on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann Church on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10:30 am for her Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Pat's memory be sent to Good Shepherd Parish, church office, 99 Main St., Wayland, MA 01778 to support the Boston Sock Exchange. For condolences, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019