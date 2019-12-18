Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA A. (GREENE) HENRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA A. (GREENE) HENRY Obituary
HENRY, Patricia A. (Greene) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert A. "Squeaky" Henry. Loving sister of the late John & Eleanor Greene, Mary & Thomas Baronie, Betty & Bill Curley, Joe & Martina Greene, and Catherine Greene. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and neighbors. Patricia was a 30-year employee of New England Telephone Co. & a member of New England Telephone Pioneers of America. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -