HENRY, Patricia A. (Greene) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Albert A. "Squeaky" Henry. Loving sister of the late John & Eleanor Greene, Mary & Thomas Baronie, Betty & Bill Curley, Joe & Martina Greene, and Catherine Greene. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, friends and neighbors. Patricia was a 30-year employee of New England Telephone Co. & a member of New England Telephone Pioneers of America. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Friday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Gregory's Church Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019