HINES, Patricia A. (Flaherty) Of Quincy, passed away January 24th. Beloved wife of the late John P. Mother of John J. Hines of Raleigh, NC, James A. Hines of San Diego, and Edward F. Hines and his wife Margaret of Milton. Grandmother of Edward, Liam, and Kelly Hines. Sister of Sandra Zentz of Plympton, Alan Allsopp of Plympton, and Fred Allsopp of Kingston. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Tuesday from 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Wednesday morning at 10:30. Burial Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Donations may be made in her memory to the Mass General Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114 or at www.massgeneral.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020