JUDGE, Patricia A. (Donohoe) Of Milton, passed away February 5th. Beloved wife of the late John T. Mother of John D. Judge and his wife Molly of Boston, Tara A. Marchand and her husband Steven of Methuen, and Elizabeth A. Zack and her husband Douglas of Canton. Sister of Cecelia Lynch of Yarmouth. Mamo of Jessica and Jack Marchand, Erin, Charlie and Trevor Zack and Caroline Judge. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Saturday at 12 noon. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Saturday morning prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 11:30 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Harvard Catholic Center, 29 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138 or at www.harvardcatholic.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2020