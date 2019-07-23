Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Needham, MA
KEANE, Patricia A. Of Needham, formerly of Jamaica Plain, July 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick J. And Ellen M. (McDonagh) Keane. Sister of the late John W., Albert T., and William L. Keane. Sister-in-law of Lynne Keane. Also survived by 12 nieces and nephews, 14 grandnieces and nephews, and 3 great-nieces and nephews. Funeral from the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, July 26, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours omitted. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
